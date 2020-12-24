Saracen Mineral (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) shares fell 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. 7,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 13,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCEXF. Macquarie raised shares of Saracen Mineral from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Saracen Mineral from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

