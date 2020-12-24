Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) Shares Down 0.5%

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 2,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

About Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

