Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $17.50. 14,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,634% from the average session volume of 402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Get Crawford United alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford United Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.