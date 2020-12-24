JD Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $12.41 Million (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 30.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $12.41 million and $87,915.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JD Coin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00136895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00680671 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00180681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00370388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00100579 BTC.

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us . JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here

JD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

