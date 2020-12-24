Semux (SEM) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Top Exchanges

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Semux has a total market cap of $213,457.18 and $7,674.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Semux has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00011129 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001550 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003905 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

