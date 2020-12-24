Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Dexus (OTCMKTS:DXSPF) traded down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.21. 947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48.

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

