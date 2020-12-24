Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Trading Up 8.4%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) was up 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 21,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

PAHGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

