Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) were down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 3,062,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,267,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $185.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of -0.62.

Get Genprex alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genprex by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genprex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.