Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Declares Dividend of $0.35

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, January 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Extended Stay America has increased its dividend by 23.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:STAY traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 444,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. Extended Stay America has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $15.03.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Bank of America raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.15.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of May 4, 2020, the company had a network of 634 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

