Patron Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Patron has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $813,836.48 and approximately $5,349.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00137073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021516 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00678713 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00180916 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00370567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00064062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00100316 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinBene, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

