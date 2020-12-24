LINA (LINA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7,010.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 5% higher against the dollar. LINA has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $7,010.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00048428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.13 or 0.00338962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

