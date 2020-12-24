Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 24th. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $309,589.15 and approximately $16,253.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000156 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,832,849,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

