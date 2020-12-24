Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 5%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.67. 1,875,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,937,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A number of research firms have commented on VERU. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management increased their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

The company has a market cap of $607.55 million, a PE ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $69,620,392.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Veru by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Veru by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 489.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 110,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

