Brokerages Expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

NTLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.95.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 3,364 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $94,192.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,760 shares of company stock worth $10,579,600. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.14. 687,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.23.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

