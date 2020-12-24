VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Down 6.3%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 3,792,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,346,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $755.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

