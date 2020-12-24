MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) traded down 9.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.90. 1,101,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,269,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.71.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Equities analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.