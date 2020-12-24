AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) was down 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 716,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 497,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AXTI shares. BidaskClub downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price objective on AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.84.

Get AXT alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $398.13 million, a PE ratio of -321.23 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 188,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,668 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.