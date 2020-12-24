Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.28. 2,137,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,008,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

