Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) traded down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.28. 2,137,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,008,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.
