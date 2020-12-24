CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Trading Down 7%

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)’s share price fell 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $7.87. 2,793,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 710% from the average session volume of 345,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get CorMedix alerts:

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CorMedix by 609.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

About CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.