Zeepin (ZPT) Trading Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $170,398.95 and approximately $2,824.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00682732 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.01 or 0.00180795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00368264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00064410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00100158 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

