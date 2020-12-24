Consensus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Consensus coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Consensus has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.06 or 1.00036467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00020922 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00017006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00050988 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

