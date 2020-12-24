Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.62. 49,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,686. The firm has a market cap of $661.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Golden Ocean Group has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $185.58 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 81,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

