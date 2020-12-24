Callisto Network (CLO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.30 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $59,085.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.51 or 0.02574089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00023345 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

