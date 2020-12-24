Origin Protocol Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $7.99 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00337871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00031358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

OGN is a token. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,644,356 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

