CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Trading Up 5.2%

CohBar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBR)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 157,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 349,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. WBB Securities assumed coverage on CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get CohBar alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CohBar by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CohBar by 359.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

About CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.