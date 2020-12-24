Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 808,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 452,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.59.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)
Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.
Read More: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.