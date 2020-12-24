Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)’s stock price rose 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 808,153 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 452,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $53.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

