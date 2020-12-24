Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 186,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 58,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $20,320,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $1,514,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at $1,524,000.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:FTIVU)

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.