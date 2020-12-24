AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Trading 13.5% Higher

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s share price traded up 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $2.69. 669,286 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 56,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter.

About AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.