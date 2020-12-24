Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 100,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 64,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.
Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
About Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI)
Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.
