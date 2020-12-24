Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI)’s stock price rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 100,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 64,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34.

Get Monaker Group alerts:

Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monaker Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Monaker Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKGI) by 87.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Monaker Group worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Monaker Group (OTCMKTS:MKGI)

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Monaker Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monaker Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.