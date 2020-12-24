Primas (PST) Achieves Market Cap of $622,117.01

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Primas has a total market capitalization of $622,117.01 and approximately $3.73 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primas token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primas alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00467078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000235 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 71.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Primas Profile

Primas (CRYPTO:PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primas Token Trading

Primas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.