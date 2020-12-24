Exosis (EXO) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. Exosis has a total market cap of $17,263.12 and approximately $1,541.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,691.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $611.61 or 0.02581598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00467078 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.25 or 0.01246228 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00657988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00256081 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00023611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00065147 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 661,283 coins and its circulating supply is 496,283 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.