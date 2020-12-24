Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.40

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) (CVE:HWY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 112000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.41 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Highway 50 Gold Corp. (HWY.V) Company Profile (CVE:HWY)

Highway 50 Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of assets in Canada and the United States. The company explores for Carlin-type gold deposits. Its projects portfolio includes the Golden Brew project that consists of 153 claims located in the Battle Mountain Mining District, Nevada; the Monroe project covering an area of 1,282 hectares located in the Fort Steele Mining Division, Southeast British Columbia; and the Porter Canyon project, which comprises 201 unpatented claims located in Lander County, Nevada, as well as an early stage project located in Nevada.

