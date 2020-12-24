Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Up 28%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)’s stock price rose 28% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 75,805,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,847% from the average daily volume of 3,892,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Camber Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,834 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Camber Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

