Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.90

Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 36054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

