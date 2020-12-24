Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.29

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 9327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

