Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.02

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Randstad has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Randstad had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Randstad will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.