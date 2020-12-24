Selfkey Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $293,523.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, OKEx and RightBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00048921 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $80.24 or 0.00337974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00016787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,557,695,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX, Binance, RightBTC, Kucoin, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

