Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $47.07. Approximately 4,029,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,158,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.99.

Specifically, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $194,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,182 shares of company stock worth $32,846,712. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Invitae by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,240,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

