DOC.COM Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19,408.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One DOC.COM token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DOC.COM has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. DOC.COM has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $19,408.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM (MTC) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,694,950 tokens. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC

DOC.COM Token Trading

