Celo Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $737,467.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00336874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00032300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 18,229,678 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

