Brokerages Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $27.56

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of DBX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $24.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,921 shares of company stock worth $582,481. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

