John Watson Acquires 10,000 Shares of Tassal Group Limited (TGR.AX) (ASX:TGR) Stock

Tassal Group Limited (TGR.AX) (ASX:TGR) insider John Watson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.32 ($2.37) per share, with a total value of A$33,170.00 ($23,692.86).

John Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, John Watson purchased 10,000 shares of Tassal Group Limited (TGR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.49 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of A$34,900.00 ($24,928.57).

On Friday, December 4th, John Watson purchased 10,000 shares of Tassal Group Limited (TGR.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$3.51 ($2.51) per share, with a total value of A$35,100.00 ($25,071.43).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

