Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.42. The company had a trading volume of 222,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $1,502,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

