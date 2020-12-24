Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cloudera (CLDR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR):

12/8/2020 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2020 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $14.00.

12/4/2020 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00.

12/3/2020 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

CLDR stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,710,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,595,229. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.49. Cloudera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $15.50.

Get Cloudera Inc alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 38,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $474,711.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,310.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,283 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 137,346.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,006 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 488.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,388,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,130,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.