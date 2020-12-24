Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $37.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOCS. BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,472. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

