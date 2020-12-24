Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.37. 1,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,937. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $66.24.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.73%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,741 shares in the company, valued at $727,120.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 11,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $726,602.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,168,559.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $1,641,620. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 105.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

