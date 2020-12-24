Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Target Price at C$0.70

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of ESI traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.90. 279,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,633. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$3.08. The stock has a market cap of C$145.92 million and a PE ratio of -0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,093,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$601,613.10.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

