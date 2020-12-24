JUST (JST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $56.95 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. JUST has a market capitalization of $51.90 million and $56.95 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JUST has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00678418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00181108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00369841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00096846 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.