VNT Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $2.79 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One VNT Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $182,641.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00137218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00021878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00678418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00181108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.60 or 0.00369841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00064040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00096846 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VNT Chain Token Trading

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.