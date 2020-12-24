SolGold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Stock Price Up 2%

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF)’s stock price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 11,695 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 53,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on SolGold in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get SolGold alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.